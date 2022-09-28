Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the August 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,358,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 469,181 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 448,039 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $593,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $211,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 723,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,903. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.89%.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

