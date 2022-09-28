Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target Lowered to €18.90 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.70 ($27.24) to €18.90 ($19.29) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.98.

Shares of Voestalpine stock remained flat at $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

