Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $27,935.11 and $186.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004650 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.01616800 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035803 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,625,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vortex Defi’s official website is staging.vortexdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.