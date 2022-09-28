W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.80 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.07). Approximately 246,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 149,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.10).

W.A.G payment solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.05. The firm has a market cap of £606.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,980.00.

W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile



W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. The company uses its proprietary technology to enhance performance of commercial road transport operators by providing a range of integrated services, including frictionless energy and toll payments, tax refunds, vehicle information and telematics, smart routing, and other services, including through its Road Lords app.

Featured Stories

