W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

