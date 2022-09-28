Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 690782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,590,116 shares in the company, valued at C$440,319.72. In other news, Director Alar Soever bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,411,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$482,341. Also, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo purchased 250,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,590,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$440,319.72. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 500,000 shares of company stock worth $90,500.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

