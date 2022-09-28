Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 315,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 902,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.95 million and a P/E ratio of -16.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alar Soever acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,411,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$482,341. In related news, Director Alar Soever bought 200,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,411,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$482,341. Also, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo bought 250,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,590,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$440,319.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,500.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

