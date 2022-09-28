WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $993,901.00

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One WallStreetBets DApp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WallStreetBets DApp has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WallStreetBets DApp has a market cap of $993,901.00 and $15,263.00 worth of WallStreetBets DApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WallStreetBets DApp Profile

WallStreetBets DApp launched on March 17th, 2021. WallStreetBets DApp’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. WallStreetBets DApp’s official Twitter account is @WSBDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. WallStreetBets DApp’s official website is www.wsbdapp.com.

Buying and Selling WallStreetBets DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “The WSB movement for financial democracy started on Reddit and became a global phenomenon. This is why (we, the apes) created a Decentralized Application to give our community a tool to voice their opinions as retail investors.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WallStreetBets DApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WallStreetBets DApp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WallStreetBets DApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

