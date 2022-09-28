Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.80

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.80 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 106.47 ($1.29), with a volume of 4040545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40 ($1.29).

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The company has a market cap of £452.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 17,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £25,022.65 ($30,235.20).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

