Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRE. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE WRE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.10 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,931,000 after purchasing an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,332,000 after purchasing an additional 427,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 271,543 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 195.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

