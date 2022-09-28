Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 2.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.80. 64,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.