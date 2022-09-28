Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.1% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,223,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

