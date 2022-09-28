WaultSwap (WEX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,715.00

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. WaultSwap has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and $12,715.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaultSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WaultSwap Profile

WaultSwap launched on April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 7,984,446,277 coins. WaultSwap’s official website is wault.finance. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaultSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaultSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

