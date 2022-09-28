Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$5.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Get Wavefront Technology Solutions alerts:

Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.46 million for the quarter.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

Featured Stories

