Weaver Consulting Group Acquires Shares of 14,531 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $339,328,000. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121,116.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,827,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,430 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $110.01. 200,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,062. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

