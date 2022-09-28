Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. 594,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.