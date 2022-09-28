Weaver Consulting Group Buys 1,068 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.53% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4,024.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $52.72.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.