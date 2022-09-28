WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,881. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.