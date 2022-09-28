Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. 4,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,319. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $231.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.39 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

