Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.
TCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.
TCBI traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. 4,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,319. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
