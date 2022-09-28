WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires Shares of 22,573 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 109,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $234.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.