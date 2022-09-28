WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $275,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. 78,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,701,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $246.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

