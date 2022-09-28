WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Invests $922,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,612. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

