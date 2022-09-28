Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 685.7% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WRAC stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Wednesday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,322. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition by 61.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,022,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 768,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition by 39.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Rowland Acquisition

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

