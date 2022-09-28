Wings Hits One Day Volume of $5.00 (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Wings has a total market cap of $361,907.02 and $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. Telegram | Reddit | Wiki Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

