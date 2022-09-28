Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 3,496 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $34.75. 30,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,053. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

