Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,665,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,027,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $23.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.46. 436,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,721. The company has a market cap of $317.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

