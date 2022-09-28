Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $4.68 Million Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,337 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 2.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 227.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 212.5% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 641,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 436,280 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 246.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 435,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 309,996 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 214.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 451,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 64,913 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

