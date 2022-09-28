Wolf Group Capital Advisors Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

IJR traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 565,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,611. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

