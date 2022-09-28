Wolf Group Capital Advisors Invests $243,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of SPYV traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. 353,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $42.99.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.