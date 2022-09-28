Wolf Group Capital Advisors Invests $243,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. 353,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.