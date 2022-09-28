Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 266 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $14.38 on Wednesday, reaching $321.27. 103,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,932. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $305.31 and a one year high of $753.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.93 and a 200 day moving average of $472.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.59.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

