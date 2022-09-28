Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 266 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $14.38 on Wednesday, reaching $321.27. 103,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,932. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $305.31 and a one year high of $753.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.93 and a 200 day moving average of $472.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.59.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.