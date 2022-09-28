Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 1,036 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. 1,984,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,156,840. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

