Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 3,591 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 1.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sysco by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,057,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,842,000 after acquiring an additional 167,888 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.91. 142,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

