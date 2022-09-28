Wolf Group Capital Advisors Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals Trading Up 5.1 %

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $13.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

