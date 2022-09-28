Woodcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002972 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $26,888.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LOGOS (LOG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Skeincoin (SKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

