WOWswap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,671.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $206,932.10 and $1,671.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 649,988 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOWswap’s official website is wowswap.io/swap.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

