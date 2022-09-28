Wrapped BNB Reaches One Day Volume of $103.44 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $274.07 or 0.01432151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $103.44 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,235,433 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

