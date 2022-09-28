Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $16.40 million and approximately $589,841.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Centrifuge alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156202 BTC.

About Wrapped Centrifuge

Wrapped Centrifuge’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 51,534,464 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The Reddit community for Wrapped Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.