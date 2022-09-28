xFund Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week (XFUND)

xFund (XFUND) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, xFund has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. xFund has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and approximately $286,267.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xFund coin can now be bought for $1,301.45 or 0.06657981 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About xFund

xFund’s launch date was October 6th, 2020. xFund’s total supply is 9,971 coins. xFund’s official website is unification.com/xfund. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xFund

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet.xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

