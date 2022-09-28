YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in YETI were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of YETI by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in YETI by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in YETI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in YETI by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,565,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 71,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

