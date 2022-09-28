Yü Group (LON:YU) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.57). Approximately 34,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.66).

Yü Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.91 million and a P/E ratio of 860.00.

About Yü Group

(Get Rating)

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights, green electricity, and carbon neutral gas.

