Zacks Small Cap Comments on MiMedx Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiMedx Group in a research note issued on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDXG. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

MDXG stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $322.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.75. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $65,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $222,266. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 217,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 125,572 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 330,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 255,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,681 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

