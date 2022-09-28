ZEON (ZEON) Price Down 16% This Week

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $228.72 million and approximately $613,918.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,572.25 or 1.00073641 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057303 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00064156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00079301 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.