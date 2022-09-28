Zero Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 91.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Zero has traded 79.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $106,953.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00298372 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00109420 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00073463 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,942,584 coins and its circulating supply is 9,638,825 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

