Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM) Shares Down 6.6%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM – Get Rating) was down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 4,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a current ratio of 15.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.61.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Company Profile
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.
