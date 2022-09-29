1,139 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $685,157,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 216,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

