11,500 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MP Materials Stock Up 3.5 %

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $3,309,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,112,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.83.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.