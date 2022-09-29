11,540 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJUL. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 44,077 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

