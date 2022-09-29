1,155 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Trading Down 3.2 %

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $18.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $566.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,755. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $573.96 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $669.74 and a 200-day moving average of $663.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

