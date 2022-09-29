1,330 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

IWF traded down $6.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.79. 29,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,485. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.32.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

