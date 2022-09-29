15,020 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,224,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,964,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 105,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.